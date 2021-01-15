Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.64% of PetMed Express worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the third quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $268,000. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

