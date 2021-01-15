Huntington National Bank Has $109,000 Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 72,038 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 161,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 74,329 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

