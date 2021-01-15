Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 253.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.49.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

