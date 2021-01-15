Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Duke Realty by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRE. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

DRE opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

