FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 107.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth $68,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $267.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.95. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. 140166 decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

