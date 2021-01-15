Huntington National Bank Cuts Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.