Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.36 Million Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $4,685,802.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,270,884.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,663,515.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,485,212 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Sidoti initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $158.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.55.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $304.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

