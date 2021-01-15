Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 145.5% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 41.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,003,000 after buying an additional 224,551 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 5,900.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 214,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 48.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,247,000 after buying an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $106.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.45 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.27.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.73.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.