Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 161.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,662,000 after buying an additional 428,855 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,894,000 after buying an additional 44,335 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,009,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,165,000 after acquiring an additional 88,593 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 605,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

NYSE:PB opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $293.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.

PB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.