Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $1,203,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 118.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 849.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,781,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $549,356.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,081 shares of company stock worth $4,353,543 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KNSL opened at $200.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.66. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

