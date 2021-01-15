LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. FMR LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 63.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 260.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.96.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.