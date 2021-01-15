Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 13.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

