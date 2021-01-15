Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Upgraded by Cowen to Outperform

Cowen upgraded shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Air Canada from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.29.

ACDVF stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%. The business had revenue of $568.17 million during the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

