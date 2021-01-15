Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in UniFirst by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,311.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $423,063. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $219.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $227.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.39.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

