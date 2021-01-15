Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,285.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at $95,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,086. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

