Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) PT Raised to $51.00

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -83.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter valued at $683,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 199,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 134,860 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,505,000. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 4,205,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,917,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

