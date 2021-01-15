AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Raised to $165.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.50.

NYSE:ATR opened at $139.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $140.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $62,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $68,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

