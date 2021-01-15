State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,573 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Brady worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 12.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 25,561.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRC shares. Sidoti started coverage on Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $74,401.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,801. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

