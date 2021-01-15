State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of ABM Industries worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $15,716,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 305,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 121,523 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $4,014,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 1,025.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 72,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 66,208 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABM. CL King boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Sidoti raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2,101.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

