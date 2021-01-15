Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Holdings Decreased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,298 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.81 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $643.82 million, a P/E ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. Research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

