Diversified Trust Co Invests $57,000 in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 505,884 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,563,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 494,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. QEP Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%. On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

