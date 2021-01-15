AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,083,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,572 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1,268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 83,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $1,707,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Shares of AME stock opened at $120.72 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

