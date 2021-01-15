Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stake Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,570,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,918,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $823.08.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,204.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,154.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,020.68. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $1,250.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.