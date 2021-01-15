Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,309,000. FMR LLC increased its position in V.F. by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,588,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VFC opened at $85.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.13. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $96.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of -656.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

