Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $55,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS opened at $130.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,411 shares in the company, valued at $16,952,019. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $440,633.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,399 shares of company stock worth $11,404,163 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

