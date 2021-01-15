Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,100 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 216,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.71.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $158.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $166.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.