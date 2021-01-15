Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 22,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,869,647,000 after purchasing an additional 642,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,283,000 after buying an additional 783,163 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,171,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

