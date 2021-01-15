State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,921 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 40.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 54,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $44.88 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $321.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

