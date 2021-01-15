Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

