State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 147,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Melius began coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $83.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. Wabtec Co. has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,159,885. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.