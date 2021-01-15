Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,867 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.11% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 641,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 298,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 106.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 318,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 164,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,174.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 688,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 658,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

