State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,125 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of MicroStrategy worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.00.

MSTR stock opened at $631.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.61. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $631.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5,258.33 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.47, for a total value of $219,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total value of $1,628,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,350 shares of company stock worth $42,936,631. 26.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

