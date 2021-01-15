State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 991 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,261.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.43.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $489,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,152.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,017,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

