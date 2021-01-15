The Weir Group’s (WEGRY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WEGRY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

WEGRY stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

