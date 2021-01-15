Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,282,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,748,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,612.96.

On Thursday, December 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,190,050.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $3,142,756.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $2,696,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 50,743 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,044,580.00.

NYSE PLAN opened at $70.62 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.09.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Anaplan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Anaplan by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,762 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

