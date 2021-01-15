Kenneth Duda Sells 11,310 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $3,395,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,865.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total value of $3,027,500.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,762,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $2,586,800.00.

NYSE ANET opened at $313.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.54. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $320.26. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Arista Networks by 3.4% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in Arista Networks by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

