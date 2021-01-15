Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,360 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Select Medical worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEM opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,348. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

