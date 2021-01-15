General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells $4,274,580.96 in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in General Motors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,516 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in General Motors by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $4,753,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

