Panacos Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PANC) versus Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Financial Contrast

Panacos Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PANC) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Panacos Pharmaceuticals and Novavax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panacos Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Novavax $18.66 million 443.44 -$132.69 million ($5.80) -22.41

Panacos Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax.

Risk & Volatility

Panacos Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 7.34, indicating that its share price is 634% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Panacos Pharmaceuticals and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panacos Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Novavax -133.10% -1,346.17% -45.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Panacos Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Novavax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Panacos Pharmaceuticals and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panacos Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Novavax 1 0 6 0 2.71

Novavax has a consensus target price of $175.79, suggesting a potential upside of 35.24%. Given Novavax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novavax is more favorable than Panacos Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Panacos Pharmaceuticals beats Novavax on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Panacos Pharmaceuticals

Panacos Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of small-molecule oral drug which is designed to treat human immunodeficiency virus and other major human viral diseases. Its product candidate, bevirimat, which works by a novel mechanism of action called maturation inhibition. The company was founded by Graham Allaway in December 1992 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, and the immune systems attack against microorganisms, as well as to allow immunization with much lower doses of antigen. The company is also developing RSV F vaccine for older adults (60 years and older) that is in Phase II clinical trial, as well as for healthy children between six months to five years of age that is in Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it develops nanoparticle vaccine candidates for clinic testing against ebola virus that is in Phase I clinical trial; and combination respiratory vaccine to protect against influenza and RSV. Further, the company is developing COVID-19 vaccine for coronavirus that causes pneumonia-like symptoms, which is in preclinical stage. It has a partnership agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

