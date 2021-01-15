Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $110.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

