Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Charles Race Sells 50,000 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total value of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,543,896.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Charles Race sold 1,789 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $463,189.99.

On Thursday, December 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $259.11 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $287.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

