Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Sells $33,975,315.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,425,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Charles Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $109.29 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $88,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

