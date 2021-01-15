Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $197.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $154.00 to $197.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

ALNY opened at $165.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $175.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,923,000 after purchasing an additional 269,322 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

