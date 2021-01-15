Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.98

Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.98 and traded as high as $71.80. Lamprell plc (LAM.L) shares last traded at $64.40, with a volume of 1,663,266 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £228.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Lamprell plc (LAM.L) Company Profile (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

