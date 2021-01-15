Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) (LON:HFG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,150.61

Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) (LON:HFG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,150.61 and traded as high as $1,224.00. Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) shares last traded at $1,164.00, with a volume of 127,105 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £848.89 million and a PE ratio of 25.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,084.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,150.61.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

