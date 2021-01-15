Brokerages Anticipate Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $494.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to announce $494.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $491.98 million and the highest is $497.29 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $745.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million.

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

CCO opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $700.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 40,226 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,991,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 114,568 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,859,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 251,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

