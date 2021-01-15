Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €9.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.24 ($10.87).

Get Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) alerts:

ENI opened at €9.01 ($10.59) on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €13.97 ($16.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €8.69 and its 200-day moving average is €7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion and a PE ratio of -3.30.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.