AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AGFS opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

