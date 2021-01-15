JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,800 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RDSB. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,809.94 ($23.65).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,433.80 ($18.73) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,309 ($30.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £53.14 billion and a PE ratio of -6.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,325.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,139.57.

In related news, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 10,048 shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

