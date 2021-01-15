Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.62. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $66.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $308,667.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $769,281.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,794,860 shares in the company, valued at $82,778,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,075,467 shares of company stock valued at $212,253,575 in the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,653 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $1,243,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

